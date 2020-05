Sen. Sasse faces criticism for commencement speech comments Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:39s - Published 14 hours ago Sen. Sasse faces criticism for commencement speech comments 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Sen. Sasse faces criticism for commencement speech comments SENATOR....BEN SASSE'SGRADUATION SPEECHFOR THE FREMONT .....HIGH SCHOOL CLASSOF 2020.....HAS BEEN GETTINGSOME CRITICISM ...NOT ONLY FROM THEPUBLIC..BUT ELECTEDOFFICIALS.HERE'S SOME OFWHAT HE SAID."YOU'RE GOING TOSAY STUFF AT YOURHIGH SCHOOLREUNIONCEREMONY--REMEMBER THATTIME THAT CHINASTARTED A BIGGLOBAL PANDEMICTHAT CREATED THEWORST PUBLICHEALTH CRISIS INOVER A CENTURYAND BROUGHT THEECONOMY TO IT'SKNEES AND WE HADTO STAY AT HOMEAND EVERYBODYWAS HOARDINGTOILET PAPER ANDWE ALL WATCHED ADOCUMENTARYABOUT SOMEWEIRDO DUDE WHOWAS RAISINGTIGERS..."SASSE WASREFERRING TO THENETFLIX SHOW "TIGERKING".....HE ALSO TOLDGRADUATES ...WE'RE GOING TO HAVEA SERIOUSRECKONING WITH THETHUGS IN CHINA WHOLET THIS .......MESS.....SPIRAL OUT OFCONTROL BY LYINGABOUT IT."HERE'S HOW SOMEARE REACTING..SENATOR ADAM.....MOR ...FELDTWEETED..."CAN'T SAY .....THAT I HAVE EVERWATCHED A HIGHSCHOOLCOMMENCEMENTADDRESS WHERESOMEONE SUGGESTSTHAT THEY AREOVERWEIGHT,BLAMES CHINA FORRUINING THEIRCEREMONY, ANDINSULTS PSYCHOLOGYMAJORS"AND DEMOCRATICPARTY CHAIR JANEKLEEB TWEETED:"GRADUATING HIGHSCHOOL IS A MEMORYOUR KIDS ANDFAMILIES CHERISHAND BEN SASSEDECIDED TO USE THEMOMENT TO PRACTICEQUOTE...."JOKES."WE REACHED OUT TOSASSE'S OFFICE ANDHIS SPOKESPERSONRESPONDED WITH ASTATEMENT THATSAYS IN PART..."LIKE HE SAID IN THEVIDEO GREETING,BEN'S PROUD OFEACH OF THEGRADUATES AND HEBELIEVES THEIRGENERATION ISTOUGH ENOUGH TOHELP LEAD USTHROUGH THE BUMPYECONOMIC TIMESAHEAD."THE SPOKESPERSONALSO SAYS......IT'S RIDICULOUS .....POLITICALLY......MOTIVATED PEOPLEARE COMPLAININGABOUT BEN CALLINGOUT ....CHINA ......IN A JOKE....AND, THATPRETENDINGGRADUATES ......ARETOO FRAGILE TO HEARTHE TRUTH IS SILLY.NEARLY