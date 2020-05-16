Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maryland Woman Claims She's JAY-Z's 28-Year-Old Daughter

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 03:53s - Published
Maryland Woman Claims She's JAY-Z's 28-Year-Old Daughter

Maryland Woman Claims She's JAY-Z's 28-Year-Old Daughter

Executive Produced / Voiceover By: Pro The Goat https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jay-Z's Alleged Secret Daughter Campaigns to Prove Existence: I've Been Quiet for Far Too Long

A 28-year-old woman from in Cambridge, Maryland named La'Teasha 'Tee' Macer claims that the Roc...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rell_theman1

RellyRell RT @TheSource: 28-Year-Old Maryland Woman Claims To Be Jay-Z’s Long Lost Daughter https://t.co/UDvdAjPsjr 25 minutes ago

Rell_theman1

RellyRell RT @TheSource: 28-Year-Old Maryland Woman Claims to be Jay-Z's Long Lost Daughter https://t.co/VeZM0raHZN 26 minutes ago

_KJCRAY

Why do you look 50 and you’re 24? RT @HipHopDX: Maryland woman claims she's JAY-Z's 28-year-old daughter https://t.co/VTZW2aZkbe https://t.co/33bmTaiBlE 2 hours ago

chigrl13

#Survivor3x ✌💚🕉🐾 The maybe baby... Maryland Woman Claims She's JAY-Z's 28-Year-Old Daughter | HipHopDX https://t.co/OfQqHyAKMK #SmartNews 2 hours ago

TheRReport1

The R Report Magazine LLC🗞 28-Year-Old Maryland Woman Claims to be Jay-Z’s Long Lost Daughter https://t.co/4utaz7T5RH 3 hours ago

KawonJenkins1

DJ Kawon Jenkins 28-Year-Old Maryland Woman Claims to be Jay-Z’s Long Lost Daughter https://t.co/zZxuEN8vAC 3 hours ago

MaestroBryan_H

Hines 28-Year-Old Maryland Woman Claims to be Jay-Z’s Long Lost Daughter https://t.co/u1OPeH9w5t 3 hours ago

_live_k

Kloud ☁️ 28-Year-Old Maryland Woman Claims to be Jay-Z's Long Lost Daughter - Estate taxes https://t.co/Cfu9OfSRxb 3 hours ago