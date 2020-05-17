Global  

Los Angeles Launches Investigation Into Hash Oil Factory Explosion

A hash oil manufacturer in downtown Los Angeles exploded Saturday night, shooting balls of flame out of the building.

The explosion sent firefighters running for their lives.

A dozen firefighters were injured, including some who tore off their burning protective equipment, including melted helmets.

Newser reports police and fire investigators have now launched a criminal probe into the cause of the blast.

Detectives from the LAPD's major crimes division are working with the city Fire Department's arson investigators.

