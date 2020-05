Nancy Pelosi Speaks To Smith College Graduates During Virtual Commencement Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:19s - Published 1 day ago Nancy Pelosi Speaks To Smith College Graduates During Virtual Commencement House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told graduating seniors at Smith College on Sunday to focus on their unique purpose and power during the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Pelosi to college grads: Know your purpose, power NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told graduating seniors at Smith College on...

Seattle Times - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this ClimateChange RT @wbz: Nancy Pelosi Speaks To Smith College Graduates During Virtual Commencement https://t.co/TplRm0EeHX 1 day ago WBZ | CBS Boston News Nancy Pelosi Speaks To Smith College Graduates During Virtual Commencement https://t.co/TplRm0EeHX 1 day ago