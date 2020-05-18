Los Angeles Launches Investigation Into Hash Oil Factory Explosion Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:34s - Published 1 day ago Los Angeles Launches Investigation Into Hash Oil Factory Explosion A hash oil manufacturer in downtown Los Angeles exploded Saturday night, shooting balls of flame out of the building. The explosion sent firefighters running for their lives. A dozen firefighters were injured, including some who tore off their burning protective equipment, including melted helmets. Newser reports police and fire investigators have now launched a criminal probe into the cause of the blast. 0

