NASCAR resumes season with no fans

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published
NASCAR resumed competition after a two-month shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, holding its Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina without fans.

Chris Dignam has more.

NASCAR returned from a two-month shutdown on Sunday, resuming competition with no fans at an empty Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

In addition to the usual safety gear, drivers and pit crew member wore masks.

Teams were limited to 16 personnel and required to follow strict social distancing guidelines.

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race called "The Real Heroes 400" was dedicated to health care workers and was the first race since the season was suspended on March 13.

While North America's biggest sports leagues muddle through scenarios that could get them playing again, sports starved fans got a chance to watch the NASCAR race from their home as well as a few other sports slowly coming back to life.

An Ultimate Fighting Championship card aired live from an empty arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, and a charity skins game featuring golf greats Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson aired on Sunday.

Oh, yeah, and Kevin Harvick won NASCAR's return race with an over two-second victory over Alex Bowman.




