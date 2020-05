Santa Ana Valedictorian Priscilla Arceo Addresses Class Of 2020 In ‘Graduate Together’ Ceremony Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:42s - Published now Santa Ana Valedictorian Priscilla Arceo Addresses Class Of 2020 In ‘Graduate Together’ Ceremony Santa Ana High School Priscilla Arceo gave the student commencement speech during a televised commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020. Lesley Marin reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Alaturka News Santa Ana Valedictorian Priscilla Arceo Addresses Class Of 2020 In ‘Graduate Together’ Ceremony… https://t.co/eHJvosy9kh 9 minutes ago LadyDi1002 RT @Fam4Fun: @JoyAnnReid Loved the emotionally uplifting speech & enthusiasm of Priscilla Arceo, Santa Ana CA High School's 2020 Valedictor… 4 hours ago Sonia Llamas,Ed.D., LCSW RT @Lincoln_SAUSD: So proud of Priscilla Arceo, Santa Ana High School Valedictorian, who participated in the National #graduatetogether Yo… 13 hours ago Caitlin Baca RT @autismmomma143: @joanwalsh This amazing young lady is Priscilla Arceo from Santa Ana High School. She is our valedictorian and a fantas… 21 hours ago priscilla RT @SantaAnaHS: Santa Ana High School's very own Valedictorian, PRISCILLA ARCEO, will participate in the national #GraduateTogether Class o… 22 hours ago Lincoln_SAUSD So proud of Priscilla Arceo, Santa Ana High School Valedictorian, who participated in the National… https://t.co/74kIHtj0L5 23 hours ago