How to use family dinner to teach politics | Hajer Sharief

Everyone should participate in decision-making and politics -- and it starts at home, says activist Hajer Sharief.

She introduces a simple yet transformative idea: that parents can teach their children about political agency by giving them a say in how their households are run, in the form of candid family meetings where everyone can express their opinions, negotiate and compromise.

"We need to teach people that political, national and global affairs are as relevant to them as personal and family affairs," she says.

"Can you really afford not to be interested or not participate in politics?"