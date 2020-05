Play city takes fun outdoors Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:51s - Published 1 hour ago Play city takes fun outdoors A South Bay indoor playground took the fun outside to bring joy to kids and make a little income, as it waits for word on when it can reopen. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Play city takes fun outdoors HAVE SOMEHOW MISSED IT.





You Might Like

Tweets about this