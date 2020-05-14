Snowpiercer S01E02 Prepare to Brace

Snowpiercer 1x02 "Prepare to Brace" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo trailer HD - Layton (Daveed Diggs) uses his new position as train detective to investigate the murder while gathering intel for the revolution on the side.

Meanwhile, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) faces a resource crisis, with potentially drastic consequences for the entire train.

» Starring: Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs