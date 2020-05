Witness Remembers Firefighters’ Escape From Fiery Explosion In Downtown LA Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:23s - Published 2 minutes ago Witness Remembers Firefighters’ Escape From Fiery Explosion In Downtown LA A bystander who shot a video of firefighters escaping from the dangerous blaze in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night is speaking out. Cristy Fajardo reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources At Least 11 Firefighters Hurt In Fiery Explosion In Los Angeles At least 11 firefighters were recovering Sunday after suffering injuries in a fiery explosion in...

CBS 2 - Published 11 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this