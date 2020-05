India extends coronavirus lockdown to May 31 Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:29s - Published 28 minutes ago India extends coronavirus lockdown to May 31 India's lockdown, introduced on March 25 and extended several times, had been due to expire at midnight on Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Ave Will Coronavirus live news: India extends lockdown as Japan falls into recession https://t.co/YKFvvG0SAo 1 minute ago Panik Rock RT @GHS: #Coronavirus weekend recap -4.7 million #COVID19 cases & 315,000 deaths as of 17 May -1.7 million recovered -Brazil is now 4th… 2 minutes ago srikanth India extends coronavirus lockdown by two weeks https://t.co/gqzZYeEOkD https://t.co/CBhHyMGoLY 2 minutes ago black canvas Coronavirus live news: India extends lockdown as Japan falls into recession https://t.co/zaEJkCYaDE 3 minutes ago Sudarshan Ashok Coronavirus live news: India extends lockdown as Japan falls into recession https://t.co/LNApTAgxaW 11 minutes ago Rahael Kuruvilla RT @DeccanHerald: #Coronavirus news live updates: * Nepal extends nationwide #lockdown until June 2 * Japan's economy slipped into recess… 15 minutes ago News from Bangladesh India extends lockdown to May 31 India on Sunday extended a nationwide lockdown to May 31 as coronavirus cases ex… https://t.co/oTBJ277RjD 16 minutes ago Indira RT @myedgeprop: India extends coronavirus lockdown until May 31, cases see biggest one-day jump #myedgeprop https://t.co/opn1MxYJk3 https:/… 18 minutes ago