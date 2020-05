Rep. Horsford said he will not resign after admitting to an extramarital affair.

THIS...AFTER NEVADA CONGRESSMANSTEVEN HORSFORD ADMITTED TOCHEATING ON HIS WIFE.HORSFORD ALSO TELLING THEASSOCIATED PRESS HE IS NOTRESIGNING.IN THE PODCAST CALLED "MISTRESSFOR CONGRESS" GABRIELA LINDER..WHO GOES BY THE NAME 'LOVEJONES' CLAIMS SHE HAD AN AFFAIRWITH HORSFORD ON AND OFF FORABOUT 10 YEARS...STARTING IN 2009 WHEN HORSFORDWAS A STATE SENATOR.SHE SAYS THE RELATIONSHIP ENDEDLAST YEAR.SOME POLITICIANS ARE CALLINGFOR AN INVESTIGATION INTOWHETHER HORSFORD PAID LINDER TOSILENCE HER...THEY'RE ALSOCALLING FOR HIM TO RESIGN.HORSFORD HAS APOLIGIZED FOR THEAFFAIR AND ASKED FOR PRIVACY.NEW TONIGHT!

