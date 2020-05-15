Lockdown 4.0: Barber shops, salons reopen in Karnataka's Hubli
Barber shops and salons reopen in Karnataka's Hubli on May 18.
The step came as the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown came into effect.
According to MHA guidelines, state governments will decide on opening of shops based on division of red, orange and green zones.
Government on May 17 announced the extension of nationwide lockdown.
The lockdown has been extended till May 31.