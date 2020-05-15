Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lockdown 4.0: Barber shops, salons reopen in Karnataka's Hubli

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Lockdown 4.0: Barber shops, salons reopen in Karnataka's Hubli

Lockdown 4.0: Barber shops, salons reopen in Karnataka's Hubli

Barber shops and salons reopen in Karnataka's Hubli on May 18.

The step came as the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown came into effect.

According to MHA guidelines, state governments will decide on opening of shops based on division of red, orange and green zones.

Government on May 17 announced the extension of nationwide lockdown.

The lockdown has been extended till May 31.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thesentimes

THE SEN TIMES Lockdown 4.0: Salons, barber shops open in Ludhiana https://t.co/1cID8QPRak 23 minutes ago

saurabh3vedi

Saurabh Trivedi RT @vijaita: MHA in its fresh guidelines for Lockdown 4.0 has eased restrictions considerably allowing inter-State movement of buses and ca… 24 minutes ago

rajeevbhaskarht

rajeev bhaskar Lockdown 4.0: Salons, barber shops open in Ludhiana https://t.co/PiJUji6wjM 29 minutes ago

DpAM__

Deepam RT @guwahatiplus: As the new set of guidelines issued does not disclose whether such businesses will open, all salons and barber shops will… 44 minutes ago

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia #Lockdown 4.0: Barber shops, salons reopen in #Karnataka ’s Hubli https://t.co/HTg0Fv4nLl 48 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Lockdown 4.0: Salons, barber shops open in Ludhiana https://t.co/HDi96w0ds7 59 minutes ago

smartnawin88

Dr.Venkatesh English Professor #lockdown4guidelines Barber shops and salons are allowed. Actually , Our Government have to attain the meaning of #lockdown1 hour ago

SimpleCommonMan

Simple Common Man RT @JantaKaReporter: COVID-19 Lockdown 4: Shops, markets including barber shops, salons and spas open; Malls remain closed, confusion on e-… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hair salons, barber shops reopen in Ohio [Video]

Hair salons, barber shops reopen in Ohio

Whitney Sneed of Whitney B Hair Studio is excited to get back to styling hair as salons reopen across the state today.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 00:57Published
Concerns over guidelines as hair salons, barbershops included in phase two of reopening [Video]

Concerns over guidelines as hair salons, barbershops included in phase two of reopening

Now that Gov. Cuomo has said salons and barber shops will be in phase two of the state’s reopening plan, Erin Moser - owner of Crown Buffalo Hair Salon in the city’s Larkin District - has concerns.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:25Published