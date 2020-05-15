Despite MHA guidelines, devotees flock to temple in Amritsar

Global  

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:46s - Published
People flocked at Mata Bhadrakali Mandir in Amritsar for 'darshan' of their deity, to mark beginning of a fair.

The devotees are being allowed inside the temple wearing mask.

Social distance was observed inside and outside of the temple premises.

One of the priests said, "Had urged them to stay at home but they requested for 'darshan'.

We are ensuring social distancing, two devotees coming at a time and going back soon".

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines for coronavirus lockdown religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

