Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Artist creates sand art on cyclone Amphan to spread awareness: Watch | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Artist creates sand art on cyclone Amphan to spread awareness: Watch | Oneindia News

Artist creates sand art on cyclone Amphan to spread awareness: Watch | Oneindia News

In a bid to create awareness among the masses, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand sculpture on cyclone Amphan.

The sand art was made at a beach in Odisha’s Puri.

Pattnaik wrote a message ‘Don’t Panic Stay Safe’.

IMD has issued a warning that cyclone Amphan will intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm in next few hours.

People are advised to not venture into North Bay of Bengal.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Vijaykarnataka

vijaykarnataka Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Awareness On Cyclone Amphan In Odi... https://t.co/yEQko7rKcS… https://t.co/CSL9Y4zQWi 3 hours ago

Akashsi56346933

Anoop singh RT @michael_mahanta: Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates art of Cyclone Amphan to spread awareness Stay Safe!! #AmphanCyclone https://t.… 3 hours ago

michael_mahanta

Michael Mahanta Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates art of Cyclone Amphan to spread awareness Stay Safe!! #AmphanCyclone https://t.co/23BVyoLuP7 5 hours ago

RSRINIVASABABU1

R SRINIVASA BABU Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates sculpture of Cyclone Amphan https://t.co/FiQwqMPqWJ 9 hours ago

Sculpture24x7

Sculpture Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates sculpture of Cyclone Amphan - Times of India https://t.co/RKMkdlTXJz 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on cyclone Amphan [Video]

Watch: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on cyclone Amphan

In a bid to create awareness among the masses, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand sculpture on cyclone Amphan. The sand art was made at a beach in Odisha's Puri. Pattnaik wrote a message 'Don't..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published