Several arrested at anti-lockdown protest in London's Hyde Park

Multiple protesters were arrested at an anti-lockdown protest held at Speakers' Corner in London's Hyde Park on Saturday (May 16).

One man was seen trying to flee from officers' arms as he was under arrest.

He bumped into a photographer and shouted, "I've not done anything wrong." The demonstration was organised to protest the UK's lockdown laws.

Some also protested against Bill Gates, 5G and vaccinations.

