Rare Crater-ception: Two Craters Found Within a Crater on Mars Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 00:51s - Published 4 days ago Rare Crater-ception: Two Craters Found Within a Crater on Mars It’s a buy one, get two free situation on Mars! Check out this unique crater with two other ones inside it, captured by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. 0

