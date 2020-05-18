The Acropolis re-opens as Greece relaxes lockdown

Greek archaeological sites including the Acropolis re-opened on Monday after two months of lockdown due to the measures taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Workers wearing face masks and plastic face shields were on site to inform the few foreign tourists who arrived of the new social distancing regulations, which requires visitors to remain 1.5 metres apart.

Greece began a gradual easing of lockdown measures on May 4.

On Monday shopping malls and high schools were opened, as well as travel across the mainland and to Crete and Evia Islands.

The remaining islands and restaurants and bars are expected to open May 25.

Greece hopes to welcome foreign tourists to the country in July.

Tourism is a key income earner for Greece, where there is currently a flight ban for countries such as Italy, Spain, Holland and the United Kingdom, and borders are closed to non-EU residents, until the end of the month.