Indian entrepreneur designs multipurpose key to avoid touching surfaces during COVID-19 pandemic

As India approaches a staggered lockdown exit, Bangalore-based entrepreneur Mohan Prasad, 32, has invented a multipurpose "TouchLess Life Tool" which helps him reduce direct contact with commonly touch

As India approaches a staggered lockdown exit, Bangalore-based entrepreneur Mohan Prasad, 32, has invented a multipurpose "TouchLess Life Tool" which helps him reduce direct contact with commonly touched surfaces.

Footage from May 15, shows Prasad use the plastic soft key, which is reusable and made from acrylic, to open cupboards, flush the toilet and press elevator buttons.




