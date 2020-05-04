Global  

Air Force ready 24x7 to attack terrorist camps across LoC in PoK if need arises: IAF Chief

Indian Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on May 18 said, "If the situation demands so, of course, Indian Air Force is ready 24x7." He was replying to a question that if his force is ready to take out any terrorist camp or launchpad across the Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

