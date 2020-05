Adam Lambert believes don't have to get married to prove your commitment to somebody' Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:42s - Published 1 week ago Adam Lambert believes don't have to get married to prove your commitment to somebody' The rock star, who recently celebrated the 8th anniversary of his second album Trespassing - the first album by an openly gay singer to top the U.S. Billboard 200 – revealed that he finds relationships tough because he's always on the move. 0

