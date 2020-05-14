Global  

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Clouds Hovering
A Bit Breezy
0
Clouds Hovering

Tropical Storm Arthur willpass by well to the southeastthroughout the day today andthrough tonight.

Meanwhile,uppe━level low pressurestalls southwest of the regionthrough the middle of theweek, leading to unsettledconditions and below averagetemperatures.

Surface lowpressure then forms and tracksacross the region Thursdaynight through Friday, bringingmore rain.

Dry conditions mayreturn later in the weekend.MondayCloudy, with a high near66.

East wind 8 to 13 mph,with gusts as high as 20 mph.Monday NightMostly cloudy,with a low around 53.Northeast wind around 11 mph,with gusts as high as 18 mph.TuesdayPartly sunny, with ahigh near 65.

East wind 14 to16 mph, with gusts as high as26 mph.

Tuesday NightA chanceof showers, mainly after 2am.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 48.

East wind 10 to 15mph, with gusts as high as 28mph.

Chance of precipitationis 40%.

WednesdayA chance ofshowers.

Mostly cloudy, with ahigh near 61.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.Wednesday NightA chance ofshowers.

Mostly cloudy, with alow around 47.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.ThursdayA chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a highnear 65.

Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.

ThursdayNightA chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 55.

Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.FridayShowers likely.

Mostlycloudy, with a high near 72.Chance of precipitation is60%.

Friday NightA chance ofshowers.

Mostly cloudy, with alow around 60.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.SaturdayA chance of showers.Partly sunny, with a high near77.

Chance of precipitation is50%.

Saturday NightPartlycloudy, with a low around 59.SundayMostly sunny, with ahigh nea



