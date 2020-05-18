Cyclone Amphan - अम्फान ने गंभीर रूप लिया, विशाल चक्रवात मे

Board exam schedules out: Class 10 & 12 exams in July, list on cbse.nic.in | Oneindia News



Class 10th and 12th Board exams will take place in July, details out on cbse.nic.in and on HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal's Twitter handle. Apart from that, Karnataka has significantly eased curbs..

Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:41 Published 3 hours ago