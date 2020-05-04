Global  

Intense clashes as Greek police use teargas to disperse crowds at COVID-19 protest

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Greek police on Saturday night (May 17) used teargas to disperse crowds in Thessaloniki at a protest of the nation's COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

