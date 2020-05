Local musician's journey on American Idol

LOOK."OC: THE WINNER OF THE NEXTAMERICANIDOL IS..."WHILE BAKERSFIELD'S DILLON JAMESDIDN'T TAKE THETOP SPOT - HE SAYS HE COULD NOTBE MORE EXCITED FOR HIS FUTURE.HERE'S A LOOK BACK AT DILLON'SJOURNEY.WHEN SEASON 18 OF AMERICAN IDOLFIRST BEGAN BACK INFEBRUARY - BAKERSFIELD'S OWNDILLON JAMES WAS ACLEAR FRONT RUNNER.(NATS OF AUDITION AND JUDGES)KATY PERRY: "NICE DILLON."HE AUDITIONED IN LOS ANGELES - ADREAM FOR MANY MUSICIANS.

BUTHE WANTS HIS HOMETOWN TO KNOW...HE'S PROUD OF WHEREHE CAME FROM."SOT ABOUT LOVINGBAKERSFIELD/GROWING UP HERE."DILLON QUICKLY MADE HIS WAYTHROUGH HOLLYWOOD(NATS OF HOLLYWOOD?)...BEFORE SECURING HIS SPOT IN THETOP 20... WITH THISRENDITION OF BOB DYLAN'S 'THETIMES, THEY ARE A-CHANGIN'.(NATS OF HAWAII PERFORMANCE)DILLON SAYS HE'LL REMEMBER THATWEEK IN HAWAII FOREVER - ANDNOT JUST BECAUSE OF HISPERFORMANCE..."SOT ABOUT TALKING WITH LIONELRICHIE"THE NEXT WEEK - CONTESTANTSBEGAN TO PERFORM FROMHOME...(NATS OF MAY 3RD PERFORMANCE -'LET IT BE ME' PERFORMED ATHOME)...DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC."SOT ABOUT PERFORMING FROM HOME"EACH WEEK - AMERICA VOTED TOKEEP DILLON IN THE GAME...BRINGING HIM ALL THE WAY TO THESEASON FINALE.AND SUNDAY NIGHT - THECONTESTANTS DWINDLED FROMSEVEN... TO ONE.AND WHILE DILLON JAMES WASN'TTHE LAST MAN STANDING - HESAYS - FOR HIM - IT WAS NEVERJUST ABOUT WINNING."SOT ABOUT HIS FUTURE"OUTCUE IS DILLON SOT: "IT'S BEENA GOOD JOURNEY FOR ME SO FAR TOBE HONEST."DILLON ADVANCED TO THE TOP FIVEBEFORE HE WAS SENT HOME.SAMANTHA DIAZ, ALSO KNOWN AS'JUST SAM' TOOK THE CROWN LASTNIGHT.