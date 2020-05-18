Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LOCKDOWN 4.0: दिल्ली में ऑटो-बस और टैक्सी सेवा शुरू, दफ्तर

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 10:59s - Published
LOCKDOWN 4.0: दिल्ली में ऑटो-बस और टैक्सी सेवा शुरू, दफ्तर

LOCKDOWN 4.0: दिल्ली में ऑटो-बस और टैक्सी सेवा शुरू, दफ्तर

LOCKDOWN 4.0: दिल्ली में ऑटो-बस और टैक्सी सेवा शुरू, दफ्तर भी खुलेंगे

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lockdown 4.0: Tweeple share hilarious memes as states extend lockdown till May 31

After Punjab, Mizoram and Telangana, on Sunday, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu became the latest states...
Mid-Day - Published

Lockdown extended; states and UTs asked to delineate zones

Prohibition on all public gatherings, closure of schools, malls and restaurants, and suspension of...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

9 Noida Oppo mobile factory employees test COVID-19 positive [Video]

9 Noida Oppo mobile factory employees test COVID-19 positive

Eight employees of OPPO mobile company's factory in Greater Noida have tested positive for COVID-19. After the information all operations at the factory have been suspended. The operations in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
Scotland aims to ease lockdown on May 28 [Video]

Scotland aims to ease lockdown on May 28

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says a "route map" will be published on Thursday for the paths out of lockdown in Scotland. She said the reproduction rate of the virus will be outlined, along with..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published