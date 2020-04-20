ESPN to air new Lance Armstrong documentary

“I’m not going to lie to you,” Lance Armstrong says in ESPN’s new documentary LANCE.

“I’m going to tell you my truth.” It will always take a leap of faith for anyone to believe a man guilty of perpetuating one of the biggest lies in sporting history for as long as he did.

Over the course of nearly three-and-a-half hours – screened in two parts with the first to be available via ESPN Player from May 25 – director Marina Zenovich seeks to tell a definitive version of the tale with the help of friends, family, former teammates, officials and journalists – and the man himself.