Protecting your credit score during the pandemic

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:51s - Published
The three major credit reporting bureaus are offering free weekly reports.
MAKING ENDS MEET IS ACHALLENGE FOR SO MANY AS OURCOUNTRY WORKS TO REBOUND.

IT'SIMPORTANT TO PROTECT YOURCREDIT SCORE IN ANY WAY YOUCAN.

ONE THING THAT WILL HELPIS KNOWING YOUR NUMBER.

THE 3MAJOR CREDI━REPORTINGAGENCIES ARE NOW LETTING YOUCHECK YOUR CREDIT REPORT EVERYWEEK FOR FREE.

YOU TYPICALLYCAN ONLY CHECK ONCE A YEAR FORFREE.

THIS CHANGE IS IN EFFECTTHROUGH APRIL OF NEXT YEAR ATANNUAL CREDIT REPOR━ DO━COM.SOTVO (RUNS 21, BRUCE MCCLARY━ NATIONAL FOUNDATION FORCREDIT COUNSELING) "If you'reon a forbearance program withyour mortgage lender or in acredit card payment defermentyour account should not showthat you're falling behind orthat you're missing payments.1:46 it should appear asthough the account is paid upto date and it will show thebalance and it will show theaccurate status of theaccount." BUT KEEP IN MIND, IFYOU WERE ALREADY PAST DUE WHENYOU ENTERED THE DEFERMENTPROGRAM, THAT WILL STILL SHOW





