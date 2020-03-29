Canadian jet crashed killing one crew member

Global  

A jet crashes into a Canadian neighborhood killing one person and injuring another.

The jet can be seen in the video, rolling in the air before plunging to the ground.

One crew member was killed and another was seriously injured.

The aerial display was originally meant to boost morale during lockdown.

The plane crashed into a residential area where it set a house on fire.

