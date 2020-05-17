Global  

C1 3 george has died.

She was 70 years old.

The miss kentucky scholarship organization now sharing their condolences on social media... gdk fs img quote:miss kentucky scholarship on passing of phyllis george source: miss kentucky scholarship org ... sharing these pictures of george.

The caption writes in part, quote: "we are grateful for the strides she made for women in the television and business world and know she will be greatly missed by many... gdk fs img quote:miss kentucky scholarship on passing of phyllis george source: miss kentucky scholarship org ... it goes on to say: "our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time."

George had two children while her then-husband, former governor john brown, was in office.

Her children say she was hospitalized in february due to complications from a blood disorder... and passed away thursday at the university of kentucky medical center.

Condolences have poured in from around the country --



