PHYLLIS GEORGE

C1 3 george has died.

She was 70 years old.

The miss kentucky scholarship organization now sharing their condolences on social media... sharing these pictures of george.

The caption writes in part, quote: "we are grateful for the strides she made for women in the television and business world and know she will be greatly missed by many... it goes on to say: "our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time."

George had two children while her then-husband, former governor john brown, was in office.

Her children say she was hospitalized in february due to complications from a blood disorder... and passed away thursday at the university of kentucky medical center.

Condolences have poured in from around the country --