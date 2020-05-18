Cab driver creates 'plastic shield' to socially distance in southern India

Footage from May 15 shows the plastic shield in action.

This cab driver in Coimbatore, south India has come up with an ingenious solution to protect himself from coronavirus.

This cab driver in Coimbatore, south India has come up with an ingenious solution to protect himself from coronavirus.

Footage from May 15 shows the plastic shield in action.

Amarnath, the cab driver has created a plastic curtain shield in his car, separating himself from his passengers.

With help from Bilal, the owner of a local car interior company, Amarnath said he hopes the invention will keep both drivers and passengers safe.