‘City of the Dead’ in Russia Has Historical Crypts Where People Dying from Epidemics Would Quarantine Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:06s - Published 18 minutes ago ‘City of the Dead’ in Russia Has Historical Crypts Where People Dying from Epidemics Would Quarantine This village in Russia is home to historical crypts that reveal how deadly epidemics were handled there in the time before modern medicine. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources THE DAUGHTER'S TALE | Book Club Favorites Discussion



Today we're talking about Armando Lucas Correa's THE DAUGHTER'S TALE. Tell us your thoughts, and be sure to join our Facebook Group here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bookclubfavorites/ Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 29:21 Published on April 8, 2020