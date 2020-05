Coronavirus movie shot in Arizona Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:44s - Published 19 minutes ago Coronavirus movie shot in Arizona A new movie about coronavirus could soon be released. The film called "Anti-coronavirus" was shot in Arizona before the shutdown, in just 7 days. 0

