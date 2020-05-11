Monday 5/18 Insider Buying Report: NLY, FTV

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Annaly Capital Management, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 200,000 shares of NLY, at a cost of $5.96 each, for a total investment of $1.19M.

So far Hamilton is in the green, up about 2.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.10.

Annaly Capital Management is trading up about 4.4% on the day Monday.

And on Wednesday, Director Alan G.

Spoon bought $1.10M worth of Fortive, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $55.22 each.

Fortive is trading up about 5.5% on the day Monday.

Spoon was up about 6.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FTV trading as high as $58.76 at last check today.