Dow Movers: PFE, DOW Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:03s - Published 18 minutes ago Dow Movers: PFE, DOW In early trading on Monday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 10.0%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 32.5% of its value. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Dow Movers: PFE, DOW In early trading on Monday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 10.0%. Year to date, Dow has lost about 32.5% of its value. And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Pfizer, trading up 0.3%. Pfizer is lower by about 3.3% looking at the year to date performance. Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading up 0.4%, and Walt Disney, trading up 9.1% on the day.





