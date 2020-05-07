Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders, Hurricanes and Highlanders begin preparations for NZ-based competition called Super Rugby Aotearoa.

New Zealand 's Super Rugby teams return to training

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:21s - Published on May 18, 2020

SHOWS: AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (MAY 18, 2020) (NZ RUGBY - MUST CREDIT: NZ RUGBY.

NO RESALE.) THE BLUES 1.

BLUES PLAYERS GREETING EACH OTHER WITHOUT SHAKING HANDS IN PARKING LOT 2.

PLAYERS GETTING THEIR TEMPERATURES TAKEN AS STAFF MEMBER EXPLAINS PROCEDURE 3.

PLAYERS RUNNING HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND (MAY 18, 2020) (NZ RUGBY - MUST CREDIT: NZ RUGBY.

NO RESALE.) THE CHIEFS 4.

VARIOUS OF FLYHALF AARON CRUDEN AT GYM (3 SHOTS) 5.

VARIOUS OF VARIOUS PLAYERS WORKING OUT (6 SHOTS) 6.

SPRAY-BOTTLES FILLED WITH DISINFECTANT 7.

VARIOUS OF PLAYERS CLEANING (3 SHOTS) CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND (MAY 18, 2020) (NZ RUGBY - MUST CREDIT: NZ RUGBY.

NO RESALE.) THE CRUSADERS 8.

CENTRE JACK GOODHUE WALKING OUT FOR TRAINING 9.

PLAYER WALKING OUT FOR TRAINING 10.

HEAD COACH SCOTT ROBERTSON (RED JUMPER, BACK FACING CAMERA) CHATTING TO PLAYERS 11.

ROBERTSON AT TRAINING 12.

PLAYERS WARMING UP 13.

VARIOUS OF PLAYERS GOING THROUGH A PASSING DRILL (2 SHOTS) STORY: New Zealand's five Super Rugby teams returned to training on Monday (May 18) for the first time since the country went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders, Hurricanes and Highlanders players, coaches and staff began preparations for a 10-week long New Zealand-based competition.

Dubbed Super Rugby Aotearoa, the competition kicks-off on June 13 and will feature all sides playing each other twice with no playoffs as the regular Super Rugby season has been destroyed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

(Production: Stefan Haskins)