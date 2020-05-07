Global  

New Zealand's Super Rugby teams return to training
New Zealand's Super Rugby teams return to training

New Zealand's Super Rugby teams return to training

Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders, Hurricanes and Highlanders begin preparations for NZ-based competition called Super Rugby Aotearoa.

VARIOUS OF PLAYERS GOING THROUGH A PASSING DRILL (2 SHOTS) STORY: New Zealand's five Super Rugby teams returned to training on Monday (May 18) for the first time since the country went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders, Hurricanes and Highlanders players, coaches and staff began preparations for a 10-week long New Zealand-based competition.

Dubbed Super Rugby Aotearoa, the competition kicks-off on June 13 and will feature all sides playing each other twice with no playoffs as the regular Super Rugby season has been destroyed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

