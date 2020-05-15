Global  

Hong Kong activists charged over last year's demonstrations

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:12s - Published
The group of 15 charged with organising and taking part in last year's Hong Kong protests.

Hong Kong leader rejects calls for probe into police crackdown

Carrie Lam has rejected protesters' demands for an independent investigation into police conduct...
Al Jazeera - Published

Hong Kong's veteran pro-democracy activists defiant as they hear charges in court

Some of the 15 pro-democracy activists arrested in police raids in Hong Kong showed defiance on...
Reuters - Published


