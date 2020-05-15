Hong Kong activists charged over last year's demonstrations

The group of 15 charged with organising and taking part in last year's Hong Kong protests.
Hong Kong pro-democracy figures appeared in court to face charges relating to anti-government protests last yearHONG KONG - 15 high-profile pro-democracy figures appeared at Rival groups gathered outside West Kowloon Magistracy on Monday afternoon, as there on charges relating to anti-government protests last..
Hong Kong leader rejects calls for probe into police crackdownCarrie Lam has rejected protesters' demands for an independent investigation into police conduct during last year's demonstrations.