Eric Trump Says CoronaVirus Is A Democratic Hoax

On Saturday, Eric Trump appeared on Fox News and said that the CoronaVirus pandemic was a hoax.

Eric claimed that the coronavirus will "magically all of a sudden go away and disappear" after the presidential election on November 3.

Eric's brother, Donald Jr., also said that the coronavirus was invented by the Democrats to cancel his father's campaign rallies.

Business Insider reports that CoronaVirus has killed more than 80,000 Americans.

Several public health officials believe there will be a larger, even deadlier, second wave of coronavirus in the fall and winter.