Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lockdown story time: Roald Dahl with Streep, Cumberbatch, Waititi and more

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Lockdown story time: Roald Dahl with Streep, Cumberbatch, Waititi and more

Lockdown story time: Roald Dahl with Streep, Cumberbatch, Waititi and more

Millions of parents around the world have been exhausting all forms of entertainment for their children during the past few months, but a host of celebrities including Meryl Streep, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Cate Blanchett may have come to the rescue.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lockdown story time: Roald Dahl with Streep, Cumberbatch, Waititi and more

Oscar-winning New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi has lined up some of his Hollywood friends by videolink from their living rooms for a lockdown charity reading of Roald Dahl's classic "James and the Giant Peach".

Waititi, director of "Jojo Rabbit" and "Thor: Ragnarok", reads the children's novel while his friends chime in, voicing characters and having fun.

Cynthia Erivo, Josh Gad, Mindy Kaling, Gordon Ramsay, Eddie Redmayne, Olivia Wilde, Ruth Wilson and Archie Yates are among the cast.

Streep's repertoire of silly voices are among the highlights, earning a laugh from Cumberbatch.

The novel will be read in 10 instalments, with the first two available from Monday (May 18) on the Roald Dahl YouTube channel.

Funds raised will go to Partners In Health, a charity for maternal health in Sierra Leone.



Recent related news from verified sources

Lockdown story time: Roald Dahl with Streep, Cumberbatch and more

Stuck at home with the kids? Meryl Streep, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Cate Blanchett may be able to...
Reuters - Published

Meryl Streep and Ryan Reynolds join Taika Waititi for Roald Dahl charity read

Meryl Streep, Benedict Cumberbatch and Chris and Liam Hemsworth are among the stars joining Jojo...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Here Are Some Quarantine Scavenger Hunt Ideas to Keep the Kids Busy [Video]

Here Are Some Quarantine Scavenger Hunt Ideas to Keep the Kids Busy

If you’re a parent, the coronavirus quarantine might have been a great way to spend a little more time with the kids…. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:05Published
Celebrities Unite to Celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th-Birthday | THR News [Video]

Celebrities Unite to Celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th-Birthday | THR News

The special featured performances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Patti LuPone and more kicked off on YouTube more than an hour after the announced start time.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:58Published