Lockdown story time: Roald Dahl with Streep, Cumberbatch, Waititi and more

Millions of parents around the world have been exhausting all forms of entertainment for their children during the past few months, but a host of celebrities including Meryl Streep, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Cate Blanchett may have come to the rescue.

Oscar-winning New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi has lined up some of his Hollywood friends by videolink from their living rooms for a lockdown charity reading of Roald Dahl's classic "James and the Giant Peach".

Waititi, director of "Jojo Rabbit" and "Thor: Ragnarok", reads the children's novel while his friends chime in, voicing characters and having fun.

Cynthia Erivo, Josh Gad, Mindy Kaling, Gordon Ramsay, Eddie Redmayne, Olivia Wilde, Ruth Wilson and Archie Yates are among the cast.

Streep's repertoire of silly voices are among the highlights, earning a laugh from Cumberbatch.

The novel will be read in 10 instalments, with the first two available from Monday (May 18) on the Roald Dahl YouTube channel.

Funds raised will go to Partners In Health, a charity for maternal health in Sierra Leone.