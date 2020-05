Customers in a Maryland restaurant get their take-out food surrounded by inflatable tubes to encourage social distancing.

A Maryland restaurant is using bumper tables intended to separate customers and keep them six feet apart, according to social distancing guidelines put in place amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

In video shot by a social media user, people were seen rolling out these customized tables - essentially inner tubes on wheels - at Fish Tales restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland.

Fish Tales is currently open for takeout, but the restaurant plans to use the bumper tables once they begin seating diners.