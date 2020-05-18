Chat with Author, Humorist, and Radio Show Host Michael Perry!

Michael Perry has done it all.

From touring with his band the Long Beds, hosting a nationally-syndicated radio talk show "Tent Show Radio", saving lives as a volunteer firefighter, writing many best selling memoirs and novels, and even going through nursing school and MORE... this Wisconsin Native really has done it all!

However with the pandemic keeping everyone at home, we just had to find out what he's up to!

So we called him up to chat about everything from his career, to his projects, and about the ways he is keeping himself busy during quarantine.

To listen to Michael Perry's live comedy albums and more visit www.sneezingcow.com