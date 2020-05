J. McLaughlin Mystery of lava-like flows on Mars solved by scientists - https://t.co/TpSJg0aGFx https://t.co/H0by2HZAlU 6 minutes ago

FraternaFibonacci Mystery of lava-like flows on Mars solved by scientists https://t.co/WCyP1WknC5 via @physorg_com 6 minutes ago

Kenneth F. Logan RT @CNN: New research suggests that some lava-like formations on Mars are actually the product of mud that flowed like lava β€” not unlike tr… 34 minutes ago

cheramy Mystery of lava-like flows on Mars solved by scientists https://t.co/9FR5RcUys7 via @physorg_com 35 minutes ago