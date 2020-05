'Lennon deserves so much credit' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:03s - Published now 'Lennon deserves so much credit' Sky Sports pundit Andy Walker believes Neil Lennon has shown himself to be a 'top-class manager' after he led Celtic to a ninth successive Scottish title. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Avocams RT @ignatzz: John Lennon drank too much, took too many drugs, hit women, and was a very angry, unhappy person. He BECAME the man who belie… 1 week ago Iɢɴᴀᴛᴢ, the Bringer of Jollity. John Lennon drank too much, took too many drugs, hit women, and was a very angry, unhappy person. He BECAME the ma… https://t.co/j8IrCrbve9 1 week ago