Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robbie Williams rejoining Take That for charity lockdown gig

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Robbie Williams rejoining Take That for charity lockdown gig

Robbie Williams rejoining Take That for charity lockdown gig

Robbie Williams is to rejoin his former Take That bandmates for a one-off virtual gig to raise money for charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sonicbeatstudio

Sonic Beats Robbie Williams rejoining Take That for charity lockdown gig https://t.co/tVzF2IrCOE https://t.co/cBMiZtHahG 3 days ago

Chesterfield_UK

ChesterfieldLive He's back! https://t.co/nH5yEMQrNw 4 days ago

Whitebox3ltd

Bonnie Wow, what a great idea. https://t.co/xibpgUV3Qa #takethat #music #virtualconcerts #keepmusicalive @Whitebox3ltd 5 days ago

EchoWhatsOn

What's On Liverpool It takes place next week https://t.co/IzK9XjYUCy #aff 5 days ago

LancsSocial

Lancashire Social RT @CityLifeManc: They'll be performing some of their biggest hits, virtually #aff https://t.co/e9nC5kIzyv 5 days ago

CityLifeManc

CityLife Manchester They'll be performing some of their biggest hits, virtually #aff https://t.co/e9nC5kIzyv 6 days ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Robbie Williams rejoining Take That for charity lockdown gig https://t.co/HloaRkyG1I https://t.co… 6 days ago

KevinKevintogo

Kevin Williams Robbie Williams rejoining Take That for charity lockdown gig https://t.co/3I77H3WpD7 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Robbie Williams reunites with Take That for charity gig [Video]

Robbie Williams reunites with Take That for charity gig

Pop star Robbie Williams has announced he is set to reunite with Take That for a lockdown gig.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:30Published