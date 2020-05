Local university gives grants to student Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:51s - Published 18 hours ago Granthan University gave grants to students working to fight COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local university gives grants to student ONE OLATHE MAN MAKINGFACE MASKS ON HIS 3-DPRINTER IS GETTING ABOOST FROM HISUNIVERSITY.THE ARMY VETERAN ISSTUDYING ELECTRONICSENGINEERING ATGRANTHAM UNIVERSITY.HE RECEIVED A ONE-THOUSAND DOLLAR GRANTFROM THE SCHOOL WHICHHE WILL USE TO BUY ASPECIAL TYPE OF PLASTICWHICH MAKES HIS MASKSRE-USABLE.THEN PLANS TO DONATETHE NEW MASKS TOFRONT-LINE WORKERS.Dr. Anthony Petroy // GranthamUniversity president"We got some amazing stories,actually some tear-jerkingstoriesfrom some of them who areworkingin this environment and reallycontributing to it."Josh Panico // GranthamUniversityStudent"It's amazing, I never thoughttheschool would do something likethat.It just sent to my email and Iwasshocked when I saw it."LENEXA-BASEDGRANTHAM UNIVERSITYGAVE FIVE GRANTS TOSTUDENTS OR ALUMNIWHO ARE DOING THIN





