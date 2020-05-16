Jeffree Star's new eyeshadow palette is problematic, naturally Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:00s - Published 33 minutes ago Jeffree Star's new eyeshadow palette is problematic, naturally Whenever Jeffree Star is making headlines, you know it’s not for something good.In the past, he’s been called out and dragged for using racial slurs and for selling faulty products.And now, the owner of Jeffree Star Cosmetics is under fire for an eyeshadow palette with an extremely problematic name.Star took to social media to announce the launch of a new “eyeshadow palette and collection” named Cremated.The name “Cremated” is problematic no matter how you spin it, but especially during a global pandemic.According to one observant Jeffree Star fan, the makeup mogul apparently trademarked the name back in September 2019 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources Jeffree Star Slammed for Launching 'Cremated' Makeup Line During the Pandemic Jeffree Star is causing controversy with the new eyeshadow palette he just announced as part of his...

Just Jared - Published 2 days ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this