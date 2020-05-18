Milking' a cucumber can make it taste so much better
|
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Milking' a cucumber can make it taste so much better
If biting into a particularly bitter cucumber has ever given you trust issues, this new kitchen hack is for you.TikTok user BasicallyPerkfect showed her followers how “milking” the vegetable can make it taste better.She said she learned of the trick when her sister-in-law said she was going to “milk” a cucumber while preparing a vegetable tray.She explained that “milking” is easy — you just have to cut the ends off and rub them against the cut part in circular motions.According to Oregon State University vegetable breeder Jim Myers, that bitter, white substance is called cucurbitacin.It is mainly found in the leaves, stems, and roots of cucumber plants, but it can spread to the fruit itself