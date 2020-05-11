Real Madrid begin group training

Winger Eden Hazard says he's happy to not only be back in training following an ankle injury, but also being able to do so with the squad.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) REAL MADRID WINGER, EDEN HAZARD, SAYING: "Very good, very good to be back on the pitch, to work you know with the boys.

Now we just need to wait for the games, but I'm very, very happy," 23.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) REAL MADRID WINGER, EDEN HAZARD, SAYING: "No, now is better.

We can train more like we like to do it.

You know the first week off was a bit strange, but now we can be back in a group and with goalkeepers as well, so it's more like we want, you know.

So, now we just want to be all together and try to work as a group." 25.

Real Madrid began group training on Monday (May 18) for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted sport worldwide in March.

Real joined clubs across Spain's top two divisions in training in groups of up to 10 players after getting the green light from the government to move into the penultimate stage of the league's four-phase plan to return to action.

Organising body La Liga have said they hope to resume the final 11 rounds of matches, which will be played without spectators, from June 12, although the return to competition requires the approval of the government.

Winger Eden Hazard expressed his delight at not only being back in training following an ankle injury which required surgery in March, but also being able to do so with the squad.

