On the football field where graduation ceremonies once took place, the school staff at Montebello High School in California instead honored their senior class of 2020 with a special live stream.

The staff turned on the football field lights, placed a set up on the 20-yard line with graduation caps and a sign, had the scoreboard read 2020 and shared all of this with students by streaming it live on Instagram for 20 minutes at 8:20 p.m.

- which is 20:20 in military time.